Insmed (INSM) Soars 5.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Insmed INSM shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $153.32. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% loss over the past four weeks.

This rise in share price likely in response to the positive data from a late-stage study reported by rival United Therapeutics. This study achieved its primary endpoint — treatment with Tyvaso for 52 weeks demonstrated superiority over placebo by improving absolute forced vital capacity (FVC) by 130.1 mL in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). FVC measures lung health by quantifying how much air a patient can forcefully exhale after taking a deep breath.

Insmed is developing treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), a prodrug version of treprostinil — the active ingredient used in United Therapeutics’ Tyvaso. As a prodrug, TPIP remains inactive until metabolized in the body, enabling a more gradual release of treprostinil. This extended-release design enables once-daily dosing, compared to Tyvaso, which requires multiple daily doses using either a nebulizer or a dry powder inhaler. Insmed remains on track to start a late-stage study on TPIP in IPF in the second half of 2026.

While the Tyvaso data relates to a competing therapy, it provides an encouraging, though indirect, read-through by validating the therapeutic potential of treprostinil in IPF — a space with historically limited treatment success. However, TPIP’s efficacy and safety in this indication remain to be established in late-stage studies.

This biopharmaceutical developing inhaled treatments for patients battling rare lung diseases is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.00 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%. Revenues are expected to be $299.57 million, up 222.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Insmed, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on INSM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Insmed is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Keros Therapeutics, Inc. KROS, finished the last trading session 0.7% higher at $10.68. KROS has returned -25.2% over the past month.

Keros Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -85.8% over the past month to -$1.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -128.2%. Keros Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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