Insights into Vesta Real Estate's Upcoming Earnings

Vesta Real Estate (NYSE:VTMX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vesta Real Estate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The market awaits Vesta Real Estate's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Vesta Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.052 0.048 0.043 0.043 Price Change % 4.0% -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Vesta Real Estate were trading at $25.55 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Vesta Real Estate

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vesta Real Estate.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Vesta Real Estate, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $36.5, suggesting a potential 42.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and LandBridge, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and LandBridge, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LandBridge Neutral 131.15% $40.89M 1.23%

Key Takeaway:

Vesta Real Estate ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of Gross Profit, Vesta Real Estate is at the bottom compared to its peers. For Return on Equity, Vesta Real Estate is also at the bottom.

About Vesta Real Estate

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV is an internally managed real estate company that owns, manages, develops, and leases industrial properties in Mexico. The Company's primary business is the acquisition, development, and management of industrial and distribution center real estate. The company designs and constructs park-to-suit projects across various industries; undertakes build-to-suit projects; and provides site selection, design and engineering, and sale and leaseback services. The primary source of revenue is the rental income received from customers under operating leases. It serves aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, plastics, and other industries.

Vesta Real Estate: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Vesta Real Estate's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 22.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vesta Real Estate's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.58%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vesta Real Estate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.32.

