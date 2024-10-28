Insights into UFP Industries's Upcoming Earnings

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UFP Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86.

The market awaits UFP Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.52% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at UFP Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.05 1.66 1.65 2.13 EPS Actual 2.05 1.96 1.62 2.10 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of UFP Industries were trading at $130.17 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on UFP Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on UFP Industries.

Analysts have provided UFP Industries with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $148.0, suggesting a potential 13.7% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Trex Co and AAON, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Simpson Manufacturing Co received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $218.0, implying a potential 67.47% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Trex Co, with an average 1-year price target of $79.54, indicating a potential 38.9% downside. For AAON, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $114.33, indicating a potential 12.17% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Trex Co and AAON, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UFP Industries Buy -6.95% $362.74M 3.92% Simpson Manufacturing Co Outperform -1.65% $278.55M 5.16% Trex Co Neutral 5.59% $168.11M 10.24% AAON Neutral 10.43% $113.09M 6.85%

Key Takeaway:

UFP Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Delving into UFP Industries's Background

UFP Industries Inc is a supplier of lumber to the manufactured housing industry. Today UFP Industries is a multibillion-dollar holding company with subsidiaries around the globe that serve three markets: retail, packaging and construction.

A Deep Dive into UFP Industries's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: UFP Industries's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.95%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: UFP Industries's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UFP Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UFP Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

To track all earnings releases for UFP Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

