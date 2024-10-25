Insights Into TE Connectivity (TEL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TE Connectivity (TEL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share, indicating an increase of 9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.01 billion, representing a decrease of 0.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific TE Connectivity metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions' stands at $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions' to reach $2.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Communications Solutions' at $555.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Energy' to come in at $236.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial equipment' of $323.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Medical' should arrive at $224.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Automotive' will likely reach $1.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Commercial transportation' will reach $344.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Transportation Solutions- Sensors' will reach $242.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Appliances' reaching $186.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Communications Solutions- Data and devices' will reach $370.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace, defense, and marine' should come in at $352.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for TE Connectivity here>>>



Over the past month, TE Connectivity shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.