Insights Into SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 60% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $886.23 million, increasing 28.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific SoFi Technologies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $343.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $545.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +26.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Other' to come in at $43.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Technology products and solutions' stands at $96.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Interest Income' should come in at $844.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Loan origination, sales, and securitizations' to reach $67.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total net revenue- Technology Platform' of $115.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net revenue- Financial Services' reaching $375.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +57.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment' will reach 165.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 160.18 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Products - Financial Services segment' at 15.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.76 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Members' will likely reach 12.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Products' should arrive at 18.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.65 million.

Over the past month, SoFi Technologies shares have recorded returns of -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SOFI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

