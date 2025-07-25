Insights Into Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qualcomm (QCOM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.36 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Qualcomm metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- QCT' should arrive at $9.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- QCT- Automotive' will reach $963.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- QCT- IoT' stands at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- QTL' will reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- QCT- Handsets' will likely reach $6.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Licensing' to reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Equipment and services' reaching $8.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL' will reach $906.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $894.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT' should come in at $2.76 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Qualcomm have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

