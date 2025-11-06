Insights Into Plug Power (PLUG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Plug Power (PLUG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 48% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $170.02 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Plug Power metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Sales of equipment, related infrastructure and other' will reach $98.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' stands at $15.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Power purchase agreements' will likely reach $21.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment' to come in at $32.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure' should come in at $0.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.06 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Plug Power have experienced a change of -27.8% in the past month compared to the +1.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PLUG is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

