Insights into Mattel's Upcoming Earnings

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Mattel will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits Mattel's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.78% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mattel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 0.20 0.95 0.17 EPS Actual -0.03 0.35 1.14 0.19 Price Change % 3.0% 15.0% 4.0% 10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel were trading at $19.88 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Mattel

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Mattel.

With 5 analyst ratings, Mattel has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $22.8, indicating a potential 14.69% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Acushnet Holdings, Brunswick and YETI Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Acushnet Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $74.2, suggesting a potential 273.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Brunswick, with an average 1-year price target of $56.2, suggesting a potential 182.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for YETI Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential 94.52% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Acushnet Holdings, Brunswick and YETI Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mattel Buy 2.11% $408.10M -1.84% Acushnet Holdings Neutral -0.59% $337.16M 12.86% Brunswick Neutral -10.49% $303.90M 1.07% YETI Holdings Outperform 2.85% $201.72M 2.21%

Key Takeaway:

Mattel ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mattel

Mattel manufactures and markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, hand-held and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and plush and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for its segments both internally and externally (through manufacturing partners). Nearly 60% of its net sales were generated from North America in 2024, with the remainder stemming from international markets.

Key Indicators: Mattel's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mattel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.11% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Mattel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mattel's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mattel's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mattel's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Mattel visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MAT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 DA Davidson Assumes Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MAT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.