Insights Into Johnson & Johnson's Performance Versus Peers In Pharmaceuticals Sector

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in comparison to its major competitors within the Pharmaceuticals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Johnson & Johnson Background

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Johnson & Johnson 24.30 5.41 4.56 6.62% $7.8 $15.58 4.31% Eli Lilly and Co 113.27 61.06 21.36 22.5% $4.12 $9.13 35.98% Novo Nordisk AS 39.59 31.45 13.79 18.97% $35.74 $57.79 25.34% Merck & Co Inc 20.42 6.41 4.50 13.0% $7.45 $12.37 7.16% AstraZeneca PLC 37.62 6.08 4.93 5.01% $4.12 $10.76 13.33% Novartis AG 23.65 5.61 4.88 7.97% $5.25 $9.7 9.6% Sanofi SA 29.91 1.73 2.66 1.53% $2.03 $7.97 6.53% Zoetis Inc 37.29 17.35 9.79 12.45% $0.97 $1.69 8.3% GSK PLC 13.63 4.36 1.77 8.32% $2.31 $5.76 9.84% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 45.03 0.86 1.52 1.26% $388.51 $821.04 14.11% Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 19.84 3.74 3.82 4.84% $21.72 $46.34 13.87% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 18.21 1.76 1.93 4.52% $0.36 $0.91 6.95% Corcept Therapeutics Inc 40.65 8.05 8.93 6.14% $0.04 $0.16 39.15% Organon & Co 4.65 32.24 0.73 203.12% $0.43 $0.94 -0.06% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc 16.69 2.01 3.08 2.94% $0.08 $0.15 -4.36% Average 32.89 13.05 5.98 22.33% $33.8 $70.34 13.27%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Upon closer analysis of Johnson & Johnson, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 24.3 is lower than the industry average by 0.74x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 5.41, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.41x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 4.56, which is 0.76x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.62% that is 15.71% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $7.8 Billion, which is 0.23x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $15.58 Billion, which indicates 0.22x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 4.31% compared to the industry average of 13.27%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Johnson & Johnson in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Johnson & Johnson exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Johnson & Johnson in the Pharmaceuticals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest underperformance relative to industry standards. This may signal a need for further investigation into the company's operational efficiency and growth strategies.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.