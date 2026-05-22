Insights Into Gap (GAP) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Gap (GAP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.53 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gap metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' of $761.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' will reach $435.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' to come in at $2.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' at 2,474 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,496 .

Analysts forecast 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' to reach 252 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 260 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' should arrive at 583 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 577 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable Sales - Old Navy - YoY change' should come in at 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.0%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' reaching 396 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 413 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable Sales - Gap - YoY change' will reach 4.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' stands at 1,242 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,246 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Square Footage - Total' will likely reach 30 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30 millions of square feet.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Square Footage - Gap North America' will reach 5 millions of square feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 millions of square feet in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Gap have experienced a change of -8.1% in the past month compared to the +5.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GAP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Gap, Inc. (GAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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