Insights into Dover's Upcoming Earnings

Dover (NYSE:DOV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dover to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39.

Dover bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dover's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.98 2.08 2.29 2.21 EPS Actual 2.05 2.20 2.27 2.36 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Dover were trading at $189.54 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dover

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dover.

Analysts have provided Dover with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $205.88, suggesting a potential 8.62% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Xylem, Ingersoll Rand and Fortive, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Xylem, with an average 1-year price target of $149.33, suggesting a potential 21.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ingersoll Rand, with an average 1-year price target of $93.83, suggesting a potential 50.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Fortive, with an average 1-year price target of $71.5, suggesting a potential 62.28% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Xylem, Ingersoll Rand and Fortive, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dover Outperform -0.94% $745.50M 3.28% Xylem Buy 1.77% $768M 1.58% Ingersoll Rand Outperform 2.80% $765.50M 1.81% Fortive Outperform -3.30% $880.90M 1.68%

Key Takeaway:

Dover ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Dover is at the top among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Dover

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Financial Insights: Dover

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dover's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.94% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Dover's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.84%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

