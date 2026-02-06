Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Curtiss-Wright (CW) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $890.2 million, increasing 8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Curtiss-Wright metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial' of $261.86 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power' should arrive at $374.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics' to reach $253.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Naval & Power' will reach $70.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.11 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Defense Electronics' will reach $65.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.36 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Aerospace & Industrial' will reach $54.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $53.57 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Reported Operating income (expense)- Naval & Power' reaching $66.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.15 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Reported Operating income (expense)- Defense Electronics' stands at $69.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.78 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Reported Operating income (expense)- Aerospace & Industrial' should come in at $52.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Curtiss-Wright shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

