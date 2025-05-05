Insights into Constellation Energy's Upcoming Earnings

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Constellation Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17.

Anticipation surrounds Constellation Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.58, leading to a 1.21% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Constellation Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.86 2.64 1.71 1.49 EPS Actual 2.44 2.74 1.68 1.82 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Constellation Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Constellation Energy were trading at $247.26 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Constellation Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Constellation Energy.

The consensus rating for Constellation Energy is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $276.6, there's a potential 11.87% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Duke Energy, American Electric Power and Southern, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Duke Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $127.12, suggesting a potential 48.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Electric Power, with an average 1-year price target of $111.8, suggesting a potential 54.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $94.0, suggesting a potential 61.98% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Duke Energy, American Electric Power and Southern, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Constellation Energy Buy -7.14% $1.30B 6.62% Duke Energy Neutral 2.05% $3.90B 2.45% American Electric Power Outperform 2.60% $3.05B 2.48% Southern Neutral 16.99% $3.74B 3.98%

Key Takeaway:

Constellation Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

A Deep Dive into Constellation Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Constellation Energy's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Constellation Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Constellation Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.62%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Constellation Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Constellation Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Constellation Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

