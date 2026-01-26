Insights Into Comcast (CMCSA) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Comcast (CMCSA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, indicating a decline of 21.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $32.14 billion, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Comcast metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Residential Connectivity & Platforms- Domestic Wireless' stands at $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Theme Parks' of $2.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Studios' reaching $3.33 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Content & Experiences- Media' should come in at $7.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer relationships - Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships' will reach 2.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.63 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Domestic Broadband - Residential Customers' should arrive at 28.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.37 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customer relationships - International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' will likely reach 17.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Domestic Video Customers' will reach 11.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.52 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Domestic Broadband - Business Customers' to reach 2.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.47 million.

Analysts expect 'Domestic homes and businesses passed' to come in at 64.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.69 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Customer relationships - Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' at 50.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 51.61 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Customer relationships - Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships' will reach 30.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.17 million.

Over the past month, shares of Comcast have returned -1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, CMCSA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

