Insights into Boyd Gaming's Upcoming Earnings

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65.

Anticipation surrounds Boyd Gaming's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.29% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.79 1.38 1.49 EPS Actual 1.62 1.96 1.52 1.58 Price Change % 4.0% -2.0% 8.0% 4.0%

Tracking Boyd Gaming's Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming were trading at $82.26 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Boyd Gaming

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Boyd Gaming.

A total of 12 analyst ratings have been received for Boyd Gaming, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $82.25, suggesting a potential 0.01% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Caesars Entertainment, Churchill Downs and Super Group (SGHC), three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Caesars Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $40.11, suggesting a potential 51.24% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $135.57, suggesting a potential 64.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Super Group (SGHC), with an average 1-year price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential 84.03% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Caesars Entertainment, Churchill Downs and Super Group (SGHC), illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boyd Gaming Neutral 3.23% $504.29M 7.60% Caesars Entertainment Outperform 1.90% $1.41B -2.80% Churchill Downs Outperform 8.75% $189.50M 7.12% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 25.49% $150M 9.63%

Key Takeaway:

Boyd Gaming ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Boyd Gaming: A Closer Look

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Financial Milestones: Boyd Gaming's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boyd Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.13.

To track all earnings releases for Boyd Gaming visit their earnings calendar on our site.

