Insights into Boise Cascade's Upcoming Earnings

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Boise Cascade to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

Boise Cascade bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boise Cascade's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.84 2.32 2.76 2.26 EPS Actual 1.78 2.33 2.84 2.61 Price Change % -8.0% 3.0% 4.0% -6.0%

Performance of Boise Cascade Shares

Shares of Boise Cascade were trading at $92.71 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Boise Cascade

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Boise Cascade.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Boise Cascade, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $129.0, suggesting a potential 39.14% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Herc Holdings, Rush Enterprises and GMS, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Herc Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $151.71, suggesting a potential 63.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rush Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $65.0, suggesting a potential 29.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GMS, with an average 1-year price target of $78.17, suggesting a potential 15.68% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Herc Holdings, Rush Enterprises and GMS, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boise Cascade Buy -4.67% $297.71M 3.22% Herc Holdings Buy 7.09% $278M -1.31% Rush Enterprises Outperform -7.90% $370.11M 2.80% GMS Neutral 0.19% $393.09M -1.50%

Key Takeaway:

Boise Cascade ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The Consensus rating for Boise Cascade is the same as one of its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Financial Insights: Boise Cascade

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Boise Cascade faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.67% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boise Cascade's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boise Cascade's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.24.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

