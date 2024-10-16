Insights into Blackstone's Upcoming Earnings

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-17. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Blackstone will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94.

Blackstone bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.6% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.96 0.96 1.01 EPS Actual 0.96 0.98 1.11 0.94 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on Blackstone

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Blackstone.

Blackstone has received a total of 14 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $150.14, the consensus suggests a potential 3.95% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BlackRock, Brookfield and Ares Management, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, BlackRock is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $1031.2, suggesting a potential 559.67% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $50.96, indicating a potential 67.4% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $158.5, implying a potential 1.39% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for BlackRock, Brookfield and Ares Management are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KKR Outperform 14.54% $980.89M 3.10% BlackRock Outperform 7.66% $2.31B 3.75% Brookfield Outperform -2.61% $3.90B 0.00% Ares Management Neutral -20.67% $718.06M 5.04%

Key Takeaway:

Blackstone ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Blackstone Better

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.076 trillion in total asset under management, including $808.7 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of June 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (37% and 42%), credit and insurance (29% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Blackstone: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Blackstone's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.92%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blackstone's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Blackstone's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Blackstone visit their earnings calendar on our site.

