Insights into Black Stone Minerals's Upcoming Earnings

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Anticipation surrounds Black Stone Minerals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.15, leading to a 1.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Black Stone Minerals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.35 0.36 0.35 EPS Actual 0.18 0.41 0.29 0.27 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals were trading at $14.38 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Black Stone Minerals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Black Stone Minerals.

The consensus rating for Black Stone Minerals is Neutral, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $15.5 implies a potential 7.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gulfport Energy, Murphy Oil and California Resources, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gulfport Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $216.67, suggesting a potential 1406.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Murphy Oil, with an average 1-year price target of $30.27, suggesting a potential 110.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential 266.27% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Gulfport Energy, Murphy Oil and California Resources, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Black Stone Minerals Neutral -23.52% $80.38M 3.39% Gulfport Energy Buy 8.28% $181.24M -14.49% Murphy Oil Neutral -20.50% $180.58M 0.96% California Resources Neutral 55.03% $1.34B 0.94%

Key Takeaway:

Black Stone Minerals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

Delving into Black Stone Minerals's Background

Black Stone Minerals LP is an oil and natural gas mineral company. It owns oil and natural gas mineral interests, which makes up the majority of its asset base. Its business is actively managing an existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests.

Black Stone Minerals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Black Stone Minerals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -23.52% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Black Stone Minerals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Black Stone Minerals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Black Stone Minerals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Black Stone Minerals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for Black Stone Minerals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

