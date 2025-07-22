Insights into AT&T's Upcoming Earnings

AT&T (NYSE:T) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AT&T to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The announcement from AT&T is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AT&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.51 0.57 0.57 EPS Actual 0.51 0.54 0.60 0.57 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of AT&T's Stock

Shares of AT&T were trading at $27.38 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AT&T

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding AT&T.

The consensus rating for AT&T is Outperform, derived from 14 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $30.61 implies a potential 11.8% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verizon Communications and Shenandoah, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Verizon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $48.14, suggesting a potential 75.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Shenandoah, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 5.04% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Verizon Communications and Shenandoah, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AT&T Outperform 1.99% $18.59B 4.22% Verizon Communications Neutral 1.53% $20.43B 4.88% Shenandoah Buy 26.93% $54.87M -1.16%

Key Takeaway:

AT&T ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It ranks in the middle for revenue growth.

Get to Know AT&T Better

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The firm has agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

A Deep Dive into AT&T's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AT&T showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.99% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for AT&T visit their earnings calendar on our site.

