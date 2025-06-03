Insights Into Amazon.com's Performance Versus Peers In Broadline Retail Sector

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.66 7.17 3.42 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.42 1.95 2 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 10.37 2.99 2.55 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 63.80 26.28 5.88 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 202.43 11.77 1.67 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.03 1.46 0.30 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 17.92 6.94 3.54 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.35 1.31 0.51 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 34.65 4.05 3.04 4.14% $0.1 $0.27 2.79% Dillard's Inc 10.84 3.29 0.96 8.97% $0.31 $0.74 -24.6% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 15.71 3.57 2.17 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 5.72 0.71 0.14 0.84% $0.68 $3.02 -40.14% Savers Value Village Inc 69.93 3.67 1.05 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 7.49 0.24 0.06 -0.4% $0.31 $1.92 -40.1% Hour Loop Inc 128.58 7.77 0.32 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.73 5.43 1.73 4.76% $6.85 $17.24 -1.38%

Upon analyzing Amazon.com, the following trends can be observed:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.66 , which is 0.79x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.17 , which is 1.32x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.42 , surpassing the industry average by 1.98x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% that is 1.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.33x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $78.69 Billion is 4.56x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 8.62%, which surpasses the industry average of -1.38%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

