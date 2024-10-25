Insights Ahead: LTC Properties's Quarterly Earnings

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LTC Properties to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

Investors in LTC Properties are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 6.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at LTC Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.64 0.64 EPS Actual 0.65 0.69 0.57 0.65 Price Change % -6.0% 2.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Performance of LTC Properties Shares

Shares of LTC Properties were trading at $35.79 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on LTC Properties

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding LTC Properties.

Analysts have provided LTC Properties with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $38.5, suggesting a potential 7.57% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Sila Realty Trust, Diversified Healthcare and Global Medical REIT, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Sila Realty Trust received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, implying a potential 20.37% downside. For Diversified Healthcare, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $4.5, indicating a potential 87.43% downside. Global Medical REIT received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $11.88, implying a potential 66.81% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Sila Realty Trust, Diversified Healthcare and Global Medical REIT, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LTC Properties Neutral 3.88% $46.87M 2.16% Sila Realty Trust Buy -3.14% $37.70M 0.31% Diversified Healthcare Buy 7.27% $67.33M -4.45% Global Medical REIT Buy -5.79% $26.98M -0.64%

Key Takeaway:

LTC Properties ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity of LTC Properties is also higher than its peers.

Delving into LTC Properties's Background

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that works to invest in seniors housing and healthcare facilities through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its real estate investments includes different types of properties such as Independent living communities, Assisted living communities, Memory care communities, Skilled nursing centers and other types of properties.

Breaking Down LTC Properties's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LTC Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.88% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): LTC Properties's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: LTC Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

To track all earnings releases for LTC Properties visit their earnings calendar on our site.

