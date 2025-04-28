Insights Ahead: Littelfuse's Quarterly Earnings

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Littelfuse to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81.

The announcement from Littelfuse is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Littelfuse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.06 2.09 1.75 1.75 EPS Actual 2.04 2.71 1.97 1.76 Price Change % 5.0% -3.0% 3.0% 1.0%

Littelfuse Share Price Analysis

Shares of Littelfuse were trading at $176.06 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Littelfuse

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Littelfuse.

Analysts have provided Littelfuse with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $236.0, suggesting a potential 34.05% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Belden, Knowles and Rogers, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Belden, with an average 1-year price target of $127.0, suggesting a potential 27.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Knowles, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 87.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rogers, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 51.72% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Belden, Knowles and Rogers, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Littelfuse Neutral -0.81% $176.84M -2.08% Belden Buy 20.83% $249.82M 4.62% Knowles Outperform 2.37% $60.90M 2.41% Rogers Buy -6.06% $61.70M -0.04%

Key Takeaway:

Littelfuse ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages in both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Despite this, Littelfuse has a neutral consensus rating, indicating a mixed outlook compared to its peers.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse is a primary provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Littelfuse has 17,000 global employees.

Littelfuse: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Littelfuse's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Littelfuse's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Littelfuse's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Littelfuse's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.3%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Littelfuse's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

To track all earnings releases for Littelfuse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LFUS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral Apr 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Hold Hold Jan 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LFUS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.