Insights Ahead: Gevo's Quarterly Earnings

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gevo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in Gevo are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 9.92% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Performance of Gevo Shares

Shares of Gevo were trading at $1.16 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 61.2%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Gevo

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Gevo.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Gevo, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $9.72, suggesting a potential 737.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Green Plains, Clean Energy Fuels and REX American Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Green Plains, with an average 1-year price target of $7.3, suggesting a potential 529.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clean Energy Fuels, with an average 1-year price target of $4.33, suggesting a potential 273.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for REX American Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $50.0, suggesting a potential 4210.34% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Green Plains, Clean Energy Fuels and REX American Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Gevo Buy 30.32% $2.25M -3.54% Green Plains Neutral -18.02% $6.15M -6.14% Clean Energy Fuels Buy 2.31% $23.57M -4.19% REX American Resources Buy -15.66% $17.57M 1.97%

Key Takeaway:

Gevo is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Gevo's performance is strong in terms of revenue and profit growth, but it lags behind in generating returns for its equity holders.

Get to Know Gevo Better

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. The operating segments are the Gevo segment, GevoFuels segment, and the GevoRNG segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of SAF, commercial opportunities for other renewable hydrocarbon products and isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, and the produces-pipeline quality methane gas captured from dairy cow manure. The company derives maximum revenue from the GevoRNG segment.

Financial Insights: Gevo

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gevo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.32% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -308.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gevo's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gevo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.96%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Gevo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Gevo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

