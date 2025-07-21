Insights Ahead: Forestar Group's Quarterly Earnings

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Forestar Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

The market awaits Forestar Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Forestar Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.70 1.31 0.88 EPS Actual 0.64 0.32 1.51 0.76 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Forestar Group were trading at $21.84 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 30.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Forestar Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Forestar Group.

Analysts have provided Forestar Group with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $30.0, suggesting a potential 37.36% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Forestar Group, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Forestar Group are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Forestar Group Outperform 5.15% $79.20M 1.94%

Key Takeaway:

Forestar Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company with operations across the United States. The core business segment for the company is real estate which generates all of it's revenues. The firm fundamentally acquires entitled real estate and develops it into finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders with a strategic focus on asset turns and efficiency. Single-family residential communities account for the majority of their real estate projects. The company utilizes a lower-risk business model mainly by investing in short duration, phased development projects.

Forestar Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Forestar Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Forestar Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Forestar Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.94%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Forestar Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Forestar Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Forestar Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

