Insights Ahead: Cipher Mining's Quarterly Earnings

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cipher Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Investors in Cipher Mining are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.83% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cipher Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.08 -0.03 0.01 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.01 -0.01 0.13 Price Change % 2.0% 6.0% -7.000000000000001% -0.0%

Cipher Mining Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cipher Mining were trading at $3.16 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Cipher Mining

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cipher Mining.

Analysts have provided Cipher Mining with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $7.9, suggesting a potential 150.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verint Systems, Quantum Computing and Amplitude, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Verint Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $28.4, suggesting a potential 798.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Quantum Computing, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 343.04% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amplitude, with an average 1-year price target of $14.53, suggesting a potential 359.81% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Verint Systems, Quantum Computing and Amplitude are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cipher Mining Buy -2.75% $7.29M 2.59% Verint Systems Buy -4.36% $186.48M 3.26% Quantum Computing Buy -17.33% $34K -61.10% Amplitude Buy 9.42% $58.33M -11.11%

Key Takeaway:

Cipher Mining ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit, with the lowest amount among peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, indicating moderate performance in this aspect. Overall, Cipher Mining's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of revenue growth and gross profit.

All You Need to Know About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Cipher Mining: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cipher Mining's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cipher Mining's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 41.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cipher Mining's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Cipher Mining adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

