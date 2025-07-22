Insights Ahead: Churchill Downs's Quarterly Earnings

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Churchill Downs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.97.

Anticipation surrounds Churchill Downs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 16.23% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Churchill Downs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.95 1.06 2.71 EPS Actual 1.07 0.92 0.97 2.89 Price Change % -16.0% -0.0% 4.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Downs were trading at $105.66 as of July 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Churchill Downs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Churchill Downs.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for Churchill Downs, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $137.64, suggesting a potential 30.27% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Light & Wonder, Boyd Gaming and Caesars Entertainment, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $108.71, suggesting a potential 2.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Boyd Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $82.31, suggesting a potential 22.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Caesars Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $40.1, suggesting a potential 62.05% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Light & Wonder, Boyd Gaming and Caesars Entertainment, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Churchill Downs Outperform 8.75% $189.50M 7.12% Light & Wonder Buy 2.38% $563M 13.06% Boyd Gaming Neutral 3.23% $504.29M 7.60% Caesars Entertainment Buy 1.90% $1.41B -2.80%

Key Takeaway:

Churchill Downs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

All You Need to Know About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, Wagering Services, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The Wagering Services segment includes the revenue and expenses from pari-mutuel wagers through TwinSpires, companies retail and online sports betting business and Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Churchill Downs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Churchill Downs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Churchill Downs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, Churchill Downs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Churchill Downs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

