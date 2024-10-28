Insights Ahead: CECO Environmental's Quarterly Earnings

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CECO Environmental to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds CECO Environmental's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 3.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CECO Environmental's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.11 0.24 0.18 EPS Actual 0.20 0.11 0.28 0.22 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% 7.000000000000001% -5.0%

CECO Environmental Share Price Analysis

Shares of CECO Environmental were trading at $26.77 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on CECO Environmental

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CECO Environmental.

The consensus rating for CECO Environmental is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $34.8, there's a potential 30.0% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Montrose Environmental Gr, BrightView Hldgs and Quest Resource Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Montrose Environmental Gr is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential 91.45% upside. BrightView Hldgs is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $15.55, indicating a potential 41.91% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Quest Resource Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential 52.37% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Montrose Environmental Gr, BrightView Hldgs and Quest Resource Holding, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CECO Environmental Buy 6.46% $49.05M 1.92% Montrose Environmental Gr Buy 8.94% $69.24M -3.34% BrightView Hldgs Outperform -3.55% $177.60M 0.74% Quest Resource Holding Buy -1.81% $13.53M -2.30%

Key Takeaway:

CECO Environmental ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, CECO Environmental is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp serves the energy, industrial, and other niche markets. The company operates through the Engineered Systems segment that serves the power generation, refinery, water/wastewater, and midstream oil and gas markets, and Industrial Process Solutions segment, which serves the broad industrial air pollution control, beverage can, fluid handling, electric vehicle production, food and beverage, semi-conductor, process filtration, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, wastewater treatment, wood manufacturing, desalination, and aquaculture markets. The majority of revenue is earned from the Engineered Systems Segment.

Financial Insights: CECO Environmental

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CECO Environmental's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CECO Environmental's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CECO Environmental's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CECO Environmental's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for CECO Environmental visit their earnings calendar on our site.

