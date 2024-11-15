Insights Ahead: Bitdeer Technologies's Quarterly Earnings

Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-18. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bitdeer Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The market awaits Bitdeer Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.68% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bitdeer Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.11 0.14 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.04 0.01 -0.04 -0.02 Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% 1.0% 33.0%

Market Performance of Bitdeer Technologies's Stock

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies were trading at $10.74 as of November 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 128.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bitdeer Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bitdeer Technologies.

With 7 analyst ratings, Bitdeer Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $12.57, indicating a potential 17.04% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LiveRamp Holdings, PagerDuty and Iris Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for LiveRamp Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, implying a potential 267.78% upside. PagerDuty received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, implying a potential 95.53% upside. Iris Energy received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $15.67, implying a potential 45.9% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for LiveRamp Holdings, PagerDuty and Iris Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bitdeer Technologies Buy 5.77% $24.41M -4.08% LiveRamp Holdings Buy 16.02% $134.25M 0.18% PagerDuty Neutral 7.73% $95.86M -7.82% Iris Energy Buy 70.58% $49.01M -3.05%

Key Takeaway:

Bitdeer Technologies ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating and in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bitdeer Technologies

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Bitdeer Technologies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bitdeer Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bitdeer Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bitdeer Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Bitdeer Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

