Insights Ahead: Azenta's Quarterly Earnings

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Azenta will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits Azenta's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.52% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Azenta's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.10 0.08 0.02 EPS Actual 0.08 0.18 0.16 0.05 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% -9.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Azenta's Stock

Shares of Azenta were trading at $26.2 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Azenta

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Azenta.

Analysts have given Azenta a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $55.5, indicating a potential 111.83% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of 10x Genomics, Adaptive Biotechnologies and Niagen Bioscience, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for 10x Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $16.36, suggesting a potential 37.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Adaptive Biotechnologies, with an average 1-year price target of $10.2, suggesting a potential 61.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Niagen Bioscience, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 58.02% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for 10x Genomics, Adaptive Biotechnologies and Niagen Bioscience, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Azenta Buy 4.08% $68.67M -0.76% 10x Genomics Buy -10.30% $110.95M -6.84% Adaptive Biotechnologies Buy 25.24% $35.46M -15.19% Niagen Bioscience Buy 37.41% $18.20M 17.84%

Key Takeaway:

Azenta ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering Azenta: A Closer Look

Azenta Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. It provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. The company has three reportable segments that are Sample Management Solutions, Multiomics, and B Medical Systems. It generates a substantial part of its revenue from its Sample Management Solutions segment.

Azenta: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Azenta's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Azenta's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -9.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Azenta's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Azenta's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Azenta's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Azenta visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AZTA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Feb 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Jan 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AZTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.