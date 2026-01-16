Insights Into Abbott (ABT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abbott (ABT) will report quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.79 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Abbott metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Nutrition' will reach $2.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diagnostics' at $2.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Medical Devices' will likely reach $5.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Diabetes Care' stands at $2.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Nutrition- International' will reach $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Nutrition- U.S.' should come in at $897.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Diagnostics- International' should arrive at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Diagnostics- U.S.' will reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' reaching $4.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Medical Devices- U.S.' to reach $2.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Medical Devices- International' of $3.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Medical Devices- Electrophysiology- International' to come in at $407.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Abbott shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.