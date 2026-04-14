Insight Wealth Just Bought a $26.9 Million Opening Stake in VPLS

Key Points

Insight Wealth Strategies acquired 343,106 shares of VPLS during the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $26.9 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The new holding represents 3.0% of 13F assets under management (AUM), which places it just outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 10, 2026, Insight Wealth Strategies initiated a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS), purchasing 343,106 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of this trade was $26.9 million based on average closing prices for the quarter.

What else to know

This is a new position for Insight Wealth, now accounting for 3.0% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CVX: $36.25 million (4.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:GSIE: $28.14 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $27.62 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:LQD: $27.38 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:VCLT: $27.02 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of April 9, 2026, shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were up 6.6% over the past year. The fund trailed the S&P 500 by about 23 percentage points over that period.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $1.4 billion Price (as of April 9, 2026) $77.74 Expense ratio 0.2% Dividend yield 4.6% 1-year price change 6.6%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy : Actively managed core-plus bond ETF seeking to outperform its benchmark through diversified exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, selective allocation to below-investment-grade and emerging markets debt, and disciplined risk management.

: Actively managed core-plus bond ETF seeking to outperform its benchmark through diversified exposure to U.S. investment-grade bonds, selective allocation to below-investment-grade and emerging markets debt, and disciplined risk management. Portfolio composition : Holds a broad mix of U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and emerging markets debt across various maturities and credit qualities.

: Holds a broad mix of U.S. Treasuries, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and emerging markets debt across various maturities and credit qualities. Expense ratio and structure: Designed as a low-cost ETF structure, targeting investors seeking a core fixed income allocation with moderate credit and interest rate risk.

What this transaction means for investors

Opening a brand-new position -- rather than simply adding to an existing one -- is typically a more deliberate signal from an institutional manager. The firm's decision to establish a new stake worth roughly $26.9 million in a core fixed-income ETF suggests a conscious choice to add ballast to the portfolio at a time when bond markets have been in flux.

VPLS isn't a flashy fund -- and that's exactly the point. It's an actively managed bond ETF from Vanguard that targets modest outperformance over its benchmark by blending investment-grade U.S. bonds with selective exposure to high-yield and emerging-market debt. The 4.6% annualized yield is competitive in the current rate environment, and Vanguard's reputation for low-cost, disciplined management gives the fund a credibility edge over many peers.

For everyday investors watching institutional moves, the bigger takeaway may be thematic: even as equities have dominated headlines, some wealth managers are quietly rotating back into fixed income. With VPLS now sitting at nearly 3% of Insight Wealth's 13F AUM -- placing it just outside the top five -- this appears to be more than a token allocation. It may reflect a broader strategic view that bonds deserve a larger seat at the table in 2026.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.