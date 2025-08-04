Insight Reports $2.1 Billion Q2 Revenue

Insight Enterprises(NASDAQ:NSIT) reported second quarter 2025 results on July 31, reporting net revenue of $2.1 billion (down 3% year over year in U.S. dollars), adjusted EBITDA of $138 million (down 2% year over year), and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.45.

Despite a low single-digit gross profit decline in the first half of 2025 due to partner program changes and delayed enterprise spending, management reiterated full-year guidance for gross margin (approximately 20%) for fiscal 2025, and adjusted EPS guidance of $9.70 to $10.10 for fiscal 2025, while signaling large-scale strategic alignment toward AI-led solutions integration.

Insight shifts to AI-first solutions integrator strategy

Inclusion in Gartner's Innovation Guide for generative AI consulting and being named a CRN "Best AI Solution Provider" finalist in 2025 reflect external validation of Insight’s standing in the AI services domain. Management cited improving commer use upskilling strategy toward AI, edge, cloud, data, and security portfolio areas.

"However, in response to significant technology trends and the overwhelming impact of AI, we are adapting this ambition to become the leading AI-first solutions integrator. Our strategy remains focused on simplifying the complex for clients and delivering outcomes with our full portfolio of hardware, software, and services. And as AI adoption grows, we believe we are well positioned."

— Joyce Mullen, CEO

The explicit re-orientation of long-term strategy from general solutions integration to an AI-first focus positions the company well as enterprises evaluate infrastructure and data architectures for AI readiness.

Partner program headwinds subside as gross margin holds record Q2

Partner-initiated model changes led to a $70 million gross profit headwind, primarily impacting cloud gross profit and concentrated in the first half of 2025, but underlying cloud revenues (excluding these shifts) grew approximately 17% year over year in both Q1 and Q2 2025.

Concurrently, gross margin increased 10 basis points to 21.1% in Q2 2025, and EBITDA margin reached a Q2 record, indicating strong cost management and margin resiliency despite revenue mix pressure.

The company’s demonstrated ability to maintain gross and EBITDA margins during acute channel disruptions from partner model changes reduces investor concern over structural margin risk, supporting a more stable return outlook as these effects dissipate entering 2026.

Balanced AI-driven productivity with disciplined SG&A control

Adjusted SG&A decreased 3% year over year. Management attributed lower expense ratios to aggressive productivity improvements, including the integration of AI tools internally, and reported holding headcount flat despite growth in select business lines.

"We are really excited about the opportunities to implement basically AI technologies in almost every process. We are going after this pretty hard, and we're getting rid of a whole lot of soul-sucking work. And we're also … speeding up all of our internal processes…the productivity improvement is real… And what that allows us to do is basically hold headcount flat while…elements of our business are growing....we also are helping our clients do the same."

— Joyce Mullen, CEO

The company’s demonstrated operating expense discipline, driven by adoption of AI-powered efficiency gains, positions it to weather cyclical softness while expanding operating leverage as demand trends recover, a capability also being mirrored in client-facing service offerings.

Looking ahead

For full-year 2025, Insight reiterated guidance for flat gross profit compared to 2024 (on an adjusted, non-GAAP basis), and gross margin of approximately 20%, citing mid single-digit hardware gross profit growth and low single-digit core services growth, with cloud gross profit expected to be flat to slightly down.

Adjusted diluted EPS is forecasted between $9.70 and $10.10, with operating expense leverage targeted, and cash flow from operations of $300 million to $400 million. Management anticipates headwinds from partner program transitions will be largely normalized by Q4 2025, reducing associated risks in 2026; no explicit quantitative guidance was given for 2026 margins or growth.

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.