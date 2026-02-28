Insight Holdings Trims AppFolio as Property Software Faces a More Selective SaaS Market

Key Points

Sold 108,050 shares of AppFolio; estimated trade size $25.68 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end position value decreased by $31.70 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement

Transaction represented 1.92% of Insight Holdings Group’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 44,550 shares valued at $10.36 million as of December 31, 2025

AppFolio now accounts for 0.78% of the fund’s AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Insight Holdings Group, LLC reduced its position in AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) by 108,050 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the AppFolio position fell by $31.70 million, a figure that includes both share sales and price movement.

What else to know

This reduction moves AppFolio’s weighting to 0.78% of the fund’s 13F assets, down from 2.6% the prior quarter amid broader fund downsizing.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE:HNGE: $435.48 million (32.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:UDMY: $222.49 million (16.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $102.51 million (7.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $88.82 million (6.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:MSFT: $88.36 million (6.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, AppFolio shares were priced at $168.79, down 20.6% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 34.25 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $168.79 Market capitalization $6.39 billion Revenue (TTM) $950.82 million Net income (TTM) $140.92 million

Company snapshot

AppFolio, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based software solutions for the real estate sector, with a focus on property management and investment management platforms. The company leverages automation and data-driven workflows to help clients optimize operations and streamline critical business processes. AppFolio offers scalable SaaS platforms and integrated value-added services to professional property managers and real estate investment firms.

AppFolio offers cloud-based business management solutions for the real estate industry, including AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager Plus, and AppFolio Investment Management, as well as services such as electronic payments, tenant screening, and insurance.

The company targets property management companies and real estate investment management organizations seeking to digitize operations, improve efficiency, and enhance transparency for their clients and investors.

It is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with a focus on automation and data-driven workflows to optimize operations for real estate professionals.

What this transaction means for investors

AppFolio sits at the intersection of two cooling narratives: real estate activity and high-multiple SaaS. As property transaction volumes slowed and software valuations reset across the market, shares of the property management platform have trailed the broader index. The backdrop has shifted from expansion at almost any price to scrutiny around unit growth, retention, and operating leverage.

AppFolio offers cloud-based property management software mainly for small and mid-sized businesses. Its revenue grows as customers manage more units, but a bigger factor is how much they use extra services like payments, screening, and insurance. These services can boost revenue per unit by making use of the financial transactions already happening on the platform.

For investors, the critical variable is whether AppFolio becomes more than a property management tool and instead serves as the financial backbone for its customers. When rent collection, vendor payments, and investor reporting all run through the platform, switching costs increase and revenue per unit expands. That evolution would position AppFolio as a more durable software provider and could support a higher valuation relative to more transaction-sensitive real estate software peers.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, AppFolio, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

