Insight Enterprises Trims FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, technology company Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) trims its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.60 to $9.90 per share, down from the prior forecast range of $9.70 to $10.10 per share.

On average, 14 analysts polled expect earnings of $5.99 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.