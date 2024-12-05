Insight Enterprises teams with AWS to accelerate cloud roadmap for clients

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) announced that it has signed a new Strategic Collaboration Agreement SCA with Amazon Web Services AWS to more effectively help clients manage their cloud roadmap, including data and AI strategy. The SCA strengthens Insight’s role as a leading provider of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and intelligent edge solutions across multiple cloud ecosystems. As organizations leverage the cloud to modernize architecture, boost compute, and strengthen security, Insight optimizes clients’ AWS usage with a streamlined experience for managing consumption, costs, and technical support. The new SCA includes a dedicated AWS practice with technical and sales experts located in the U.S., EMEA, and with Insight Public Sector. The practice will focus on scalable offerings in cloud migration, data management, artificial intelligence (including generative AI), and the Internet of Things IoT for small and mid-market businesses, commercial enterprises, and the public sector.

