Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.36, which compares to its industry's average of 13.00. Over the past year, NSIT's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.23 and as low as 11.36, with a median of 14.98.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NSIT's P/B ratio of 2.32. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.07. Within the past 52 weeks, NSIT's P/B has been as high as 4.04 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 2.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NSIT has a P/CF ratio of 14.71. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 20.18. Within the past 12 months, NSIT's P/CF has been as high as 21.60 and as low as 14.38, with a median of 16.44.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Insight Enterprises is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NSIT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

