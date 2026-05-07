Insight Enterprises Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $30.01 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $7.51 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Insight Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.92 million or $2.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $2.127 billion from $2.103 billion last year.

Insight Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.01 Mln. vs. $7.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $2.127 Bln vs. $2.103 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.00 To $ 11.50

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