Insight Enterprises Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises Inc. (NSIT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $51.95 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $37.01 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Insight Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.940 million or $2.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $2.048 billion from $2.073 billion last year.

Insight Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.95 Mln. vs. $37.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.67 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $2.048 Bln vs. $2.073 Bln last year.

FY26 REVENUE $10.10 – $10.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.