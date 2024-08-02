Insight Enterprises Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NSIT

In trading on Friday, shares of Insight Enterprises Inc. (Symbol: NSIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $183.48, changing hands as low as $177.99 per share. Insight Enterprises Inc. shares are currently trading off about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSIT's low point in its 52 week range is $131.59 per share, with $228.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $179.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.