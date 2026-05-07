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NSIT

Insight Enterprises Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Up 5.8% - Update

May 07, 2026 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, technology company Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.00 to $11.50 per share. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $10.10 to $10.60 per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, NSIT is trading on the Nasdaq at $73.00, up $3.99 or 5.78 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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