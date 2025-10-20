Markets
Insight Enterprises To Acquire Sekuro To Boost Cybersecurity

October 20, 2025 — 07:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT), a technology solutions company, on Monday announced that its subsidiary, Insight Enterprises Australia Pty Ltd., has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sekuro Pty Ltd.

The acquisition is expected to close in early November.

The acquisition will expand the company's cybersecurity capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, helping it meet rising demand for comprehensive security solutions as the region faces increasing cyber threats.

The company said businesses in APAC recorded a 38% year-on-year rise in data breaches in 2024.

Sekuro, founded in 2021, serves enterprise clients including Canva, Atlassian, and Salesforce, with over 200 cybersecurity professionals and more than 450 technical certifications across major platforms such as CrowdStrike, Microsoft, AWS, Zscaler, and Okta.

On Friday, Insight Enterprises closed trading, 0.60% lesser at $108.11 on the Nasdaq.

