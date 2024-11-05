Insiders Were Right: VMEO Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vimeo Inc (Symbol: VMEO) touched a new 52-week high of $7.06/share. That's a 117.23% rise, or $3.81 per share from the 52-week low of $3.25 set back on 11/06/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased VMEO stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, VMEO has seen 4 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2024 Philip D. Moyer Chief Executive Officer 32,051 $4.67 $149,678.17 08/08/2024 Gillian Munson Chief Financial Officer 4,348 $4.63 $20,131.24 08/09/2024 Glenn Schiffman Director 20,000 $4.75 $95,100.00 08/12/2024 Adam Gross Director 50,000 $5.01 $250,400.00

The chart below shows where VMEO has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, VMEO shares are changing hands at $6.75/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 ETON YTD Return

 UIL Split History

 HNRA Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.