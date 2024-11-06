Insiders Were Right: NWBI Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI) touched a new 52-week high of $15.20/share. That's a 45.45% rise, or $4.75 per share from the 52-week low of $10.45 set back on 05/01/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NWBI stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NWBI has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2024 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $11.30 $113,000.00 06/05/2024 Mark A. Paup Director 12,000 $10.68 $128,166.00 07/25/2024 Douglas M. Schosser Chief Financial Officer 7,000 $14.19 $99,337.70

The chart below shows where NWBI has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, NWBI shares are changing hands at $15.21/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 UBS Dividend History

 PPH Options Chain

 Institutional Holders of ORIT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.