Insiders Were Right: NEWT Makes New 52-Week High

November 11, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Monday, shares of NewtekOne Inc (Symbol: NEWT) touched a new 52-week high of $15.39/share. That's a 52.83% rise, or $5.32 per share from the 52-week low of $10.07 set back on 03/20/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased NEWT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, NEWT has seen 6 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/15/2024 Barry Sloane Chairman & CEO 10,000 $14.17 $141,716.38
05/15/2024 Gregory L. Zink Director 1,000 $14.15 $14,152.00
05/22/2024 Nicolas Young President, Newtek Bank, N.A. 500 $13.23 $6,615.00
06/17/2024 Michael Scott Price Chief Financial Officer 2,000 $12.59 $25,184.80
06/17/2024 Barry Sloane Chairman & CEO 5,000 $12.54 $62,695.00
06/17/2024 Barry Sloane Chairman & CEO 5,000 $12.92 $64,590.00
06/17/2024 Gregory L. Zink Director 1,000 $12.92 $12,920.00
06/18/2024 Richard J. Salute Director 700 $12.62 $8,834.00
08/14/2024 Barry Sloane Chairman & CEO 6,649 $12.13 $80,626.92
09/18/2024 Gregory L. Zink Director 1,000 $11.38 $11,380.00
09/20/2024 Salvatore Francis Mulia Director 500 $11.72 $5,860.00
09/20/2024 Richard J. Salute Director 500 $11.73 $5,864.95
09/24/2024 Barry Sloane Chairman & CEO 40,134 $11.75 $471,559.81

The chart below shows where NEWT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

NewtekOne Inc Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Monday, NEWT shares are changing hands at $15.34/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
