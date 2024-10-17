Insiders Were Right: CLOV Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV) touched a new 52-week high of $4.71/share. That's a 672.13% rise, or $4.1 per share from the 52-week low of $0.61 set back on 04/22/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CLOV stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CLOV has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/17/2024 Anna U. Loengard Director 27,085 $0.95 $25,671.90 06/17/2024 Vivek Garipalli Director 877,567 $1.14 $1,000,426.38 08/09/2024 Vivek Garipalli Director 531,700 $1.88 $999,596.00

The chart below shows where CLOV has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, CLOV shares are changing hands at $4.43/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

