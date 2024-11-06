Insiders Were Right: CCNE Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE) touched a new 52-week high of $29.29/share. That's a 62.45% rise, or $11.26 per share from the 52-week low of $18.03 set back on 04/19/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased CCNE stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, CCNE has seen 2 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/23/2024 Jeffrey S. Powell Director 1,000 $24.19 $24,190.00 07/24/2024 Michael D. Peduzzi President & CEO 200 $26.84 $5,367.42

The chart below shows where CCNE has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, CCNE shares are changing hands at $28.86/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

