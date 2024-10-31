Insiders Were Right: AENT Makes New 52-Week High

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp (Symbol: AENT) touched a new 52-week high of $4.77/share. That's a 633.85% rise, or $4.12 per share from the 52-week low of $0.65 set back on 12/18/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased AENT stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, AENT has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2024 Terilea J. Wielenga Director 8,000 $2.55 $20,400.00 05/14/2024 Walter Tommy Donaldson III Director 15,000 $2.54 $38,100.00 05/30/2024 Bruce A. Ogilvie Jr. Executive Chairman 1,900 $2.20 $4,180.38

The chart below shows where AENT has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Thursday, AENT shares are changing hands at $4.49/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

