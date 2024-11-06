Insiders Seeing Green With PFIS At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (Symbol: PFIS) touched a new 52-week high of $53.18/share. That's a 46.66% rise, or $16.92 per share from the 52-week low of $36.26 set back on 04/17/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PFIS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PFIS has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/30/2024 Ronald G. Kukuchka Director 482 $49.37 $23,796.42 07/30/2024 William P. Conaboy Director 2,208 $48.78 $107,706.24 08/07/2024 Richard S. Lochen Jr. Director 122 $43.54 $5,312.15

The chart below shows where PFIS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, PFIS shares are changing hands at $50.55/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

