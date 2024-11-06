News & Insights

Markets
PFIS

Insiders Seeing Green With PFIS At New 52-Week High

November 06, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (Symbol: PFIS) touched a new 52-week high of $53.18/share. That's a 46.66% rise, or $16.92 per share from the 52-week low of $36.26 set back on 04/17/2024. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased PFIS stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, PFIS has seen 3 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/30/2024 Ronald G. Kukuchka Director 482 $49.37 $23,796.42
07/30/2024 William P. Conaboy Director 2,208 $48.78 $107,706.24
08/07/2024 Richard S. Lochen Jr. Director 122 $43.54 $5,312.15

The chart below shows where PFIS has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

Peoples Financial Services Corp Moving Averages Chart

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, PFIS shares are changing hands at $50.55/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
 CACB Options Chain
 BCTF Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.