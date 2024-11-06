Insiders Seeing Green With BHRB At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB) touched a new 52-week high of $75.32/share. That's a 70.37% rise, or $31.11 per share from the 52-week low of $44.21 set back on 11/10/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased BHRB stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.

Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, BHRB has seen 5 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 1,608 $49.60 $79,756.80 05/13/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 613 $49.65 $30,435.45 05/14/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 2,779 $49.50 $137,560.50 05/17/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 470 $50.54 $23,753.33 05/20/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 2,039 $50.25 $102,463.83 05/21/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 986 $49.96 $49,257.60 05/21/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 1,518 $49.85 $75,667.75 05/22/2024 Shawn Patrick McLaughlin Director 650 $49.30 $32,045.00 05/23/2024 Jose David Riojas Director 600 $48.00 $28,800.00 06/04/2024 Julian Forrest Barnwell Jr. Director 1,000 $48.49 $48,488.00 06/06/2024 Jose David Riojas Director 3 $47.75 $143.25 06/10/2024 Jose David Riojas Director 1,397 $47.49 $66,341.75 06/03/2024 Julian Forrest Barnwell Jr. Director 4,000 $49.69 $198,770.10 08/09/2024 Shawn Patrick McLaughlin Director 500 $59.00 $29,500.00 08/23/2024 Gary L. Hinkle Director 5,000 $68.09 $340,450.00 10/29/2024 Mark Guthrie Anderson Director 1,200 $64.20 $77,035.41

The chart below shows where BHRB has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, BHRB shares are changing hands at $72.50/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.

