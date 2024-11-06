Insiders Seeing Green With BHRB At New 52-Week High

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp (Symbol: BHRB) touched a new 52-week high of $75.32/share. That's a 70.37% rise, or $31.11 per share from the 52-week low of $44.21 set back on 11/10/2023. That means at today's intraday high, any investor who purchased BHRB stock any time over the past 52 weeks has an unrealized gain, including company insiders.
Over the past six months, insiders have been scooping up shares, and those bets are now paying off handsomely. As summarized by the table below, BHRB has seen 5 different instances of insiders buying over the trailing six month period.
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|1,608
|$49.60
|$79,756.80
|05/13/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|613
|$49.65
|$30,435.45
|05/14/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|2,779
|$49.50
|$137,560.50
|05/17/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|470
|$50.54
|$23,753.33
|05/20/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|2,039
|$50.25
|$102,463.83
|05/21/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|986
|$49.96
|$49,257.60
|05/21/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|1,518
|$49.85
|$75,667.75
|05/22/2024
|Shawn Patrick McLaughlin
|Director
|650
|$49.30
|$32,045.00
|05/23/2024
|Jose David Riojas
|Director
|600
|$48.00
|$28,800.00
|06/04/2024
|Julian Forrest Barnwell Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$48.49
|$48,488.00
|06/06/2024
|Jose David Riojas
|Director
|3
|$47.75
|$143.25
|06/10/2024
|Jose David Riojas
|Director
|1,397
|$47.49
|$66,341.75
|06/03/2024
|Julian Forrest Barnwell Jr.
|Director
|4,000
|$49.69
|$198,770.10
|08/09/2024
|Shawn Patrick McLaughlin
|Director
|500
|$59.00
|$29,500.00
|08/23/2024
|Gary L. Hinkle
|Director
|5,000
|$68.09
|$340,450.00
|10/29/2024
|Mark Guthrie Anderson
|Director
|1,200
|$64.20
|$77,035.41
The chart below shows where BHRB has traded over the past year, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages included.
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, BHRB shares are changing hands at $72.50/share, slightly below the new 52-week high.
Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »
Also see:
Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
SPLP Historical Stock Prices
BHR shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.