Insiders Pile Into Holdings of JETS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS) shows an impressive 21.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), which makes up 11.52% of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (Symbol: JETS), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $81,726,144 worth of LUV, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LUV:

LUV — last trade: $32.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2025 David P. Hess Director 7,500 $26.52 $198,900 04/29/2025 Pierre R. Breber Director 10,000 $26.89 $268,877 04/30/2025 Gregg A. Saretsky Director 3,670 $27.29 $100,169 08/05/2025 Sarah Feinberg Director 1,500 $30.01 $45,008 08/06/2025 Gregg A. Saretsky Director 3,345 $30.03 $100,447

